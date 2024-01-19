A small town in Alberta is one of the coldest places on Earth today

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, the coldest spot on Earth might not be in Canada, but one Alberta town did crack the top 20.

The coldest place on the planet today is Yakutsk, Russia, with a brutal -43ºC, while second place goes to Mirny, Russia, at -36°C, and factor in the wind chill, it’s a crisp -47°C.

The coldest spot in Canada went to Burwash, Yukon, at -36°C, with plenty of spots across Canada landing on the list, including the small town of High Level in northern Alberta.

High Level, with a population just shy of 4,000 people, is sitting at a bone-chilling -32°C on Friday, January 19, 2024.

You might also like: "Biggest d*cks and lube": Alberta major cities crowned sexiest in Canada

Alberta man's cold weather tricks garner international attention

"Desperately grasping at straws": Edmontonians brace for rent hikes in 2024

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), an extreme cold warning is in place for High Level, with temperatures forecast to moderate this afternoon for most areas, however, parts of northern Alberta may see wind chill values near -40ºC again tonight.

The ECCC says extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

The full list of the world’s chilliest countries can be found here.