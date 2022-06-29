Here’s our ultimate list of the best beaches in Calgary to BBQ at this summer

What’s more synonymous with summer than a beach BBQ? We’ll wait.

With summer and its ideal weather finally here, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of the best places to barbecue next to the water, along with some tips to elevate your grill game. For all of you passionate about your grilling, COBS Bread’s gourmet buns are richer and more full-flavoured than your average bun, are baked from scratch daily, and will elevate any BBQ.

From finding the perfect spot by the lake or river to picking the best bun for your BBQ creations, we’ve got you covered on locations, and COBS Bread is bringing the buns.

It’s no wonder why Sandy Beach Park is a Calgary favourite for barbecuing already, with tons of picnic sites and BBQ stands ready for you upon arrival. With 33 hectares of space along the Elbow River and a playground, dog park, and even rafting access (if you’re looking to get adventurous between burgers), this spot screams “summer fun.”

All you need to provide is the grill and the goods — like the full-flavoured and preservative-free COBS Bread Gourmet Hamburger Bun or the Herb & Garlic Gourmet Hamburger Bun — for the ultimate grill sesh.

This popular summer destination for picnics and boating is on the Bow River in Bowness. Rocky beaches and grassy areas line the lagoon, where you’ll probably find people paddleboarding while firing up your grill at one of the many BBQ stands on-site.

Moated by the Bow River, a visit to St. Patrick’s Island is one to a “wild oasis” within the concrete city. The vibe of the East Village is second to none, and St. Patrick’s Island is part of the community’s vibrant backyard.

You could make a day of exploring the whole island, but for prime barbequing by the water, we suggest setting up camp at the urban Trout Beach. Fire up your grill, get your burgers, hot dogs, condiments, and buns ready (only gourmet ones from COBS Bread will do for the best BBQ experience) — and enjoy your slight removal from the city’s bustle.

Pop yourself, your friends and family, and your grill by the shores of Fish Creek for a picturesque summer day. Fish Creek flows through this super chill park that also has a man-made lake within it for swimming. The park is also an ideal destination for fishing, mountain biking and cycling, hiking, and bird-watching — offering lots to do when you break from tending to the BBQ.

If you’re ready to get cooking outside, here’s a friendly reminder to do a full clean-up after you’re finished and not to barbecue on the actual sandy part of the beach areas — stick to those nice grassy spots.

What are you waiting for? Get the grill ready and pick up your gourmet hot dog and burger buns from your local COBS Bread for the ultimate grilling experience.