A fair deal for city workers is a fair deal for Calgary

I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that the cost of living in Calgary is out of control. That’s why it’s more important than ever for workers to stand together.

Who are these workers? In this case, I’m referring to the membership of CUPE Local 38, a diverse array of more than 5,600 professionals including administrative staff, engineering technologists, planners, inspectors, analysts, peace officers, social workers, water lab technicians, maintenance personnel, and much more.

CUPE Local 38 workers are the ones who answer 311 calls, help keep our public spaces safe, and keep our infrastructure well-maintained. They ensure access to clean water, provide reliable public transportation, work behind the scenes to provide critical information to police officers, and maintain community centers where residents can gather and connect.

From managing critical administrative tasks to maintaining recreational programs that promote health, well-being, and community engagement, CUPE 38 members play a vital role in enhancing the quality of life for all Calgarians.

When it first came time to negotiate a new contract for CUPE Local 38, it was difficult to find a middle ground with the City of Calgary. Our members were challenged to stand our ground and demonstrate our worth.

Now, I’m excited to offer my heartfelt congratulations to CUPE 38 workers across Calgary for securing a fair and equitable contract. The work you do is integral to the health and vibrancy of our city. Be proud for knowing your worth and standing your ground.

Thanks to all the Calgarians who supported CUPE 38 by showing that you value the services we proudly deliver. Special thanks to the city workers who are working tirelessly to resolve Calgary’s water main crisis. Your efforts are greatly appreciated.

Strong public services not only meet the immediate needs of Calgarians, but also contribute to long-term economic prosperity and social cohesion. Quality services attract businesses, support local economies, and foster a sense of belonging and pride in our communities.

When it comes to the services we count on, a fair deal for workers is a fair deal for Calgary.

Sincerely,

D’Arcy Lanovaz

President

CUPE Local 38