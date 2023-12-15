7 awesome activities for an active new year in Calgary

The new year is right around the corner, and whether you’re looking to kick-start your resolutions or want something fun and new to try, the City of Calgary has recreation facilities all over the city to help you reach your goals.

Calgary Recreation activities and amenities vary by location, but affordable, entry-level options, as well as well-trained certified staff and impeccable customer service, are always guaranteed.

Here are seven Calgary Recreation activities to check out in the new year.

Hit the virtual roads in a cycle class

Cycle classes have been a fitness staple for years, and it’s clear why. The benefits of cardio and cycle fitness are unmatched, including increases in metabolic function, quality of life, and athletic performance, along with improved heart health.

There are beginner and moderate classes, as well as the Virtual Road Ride classes, where participants engage in drills that mimic a virtual road projected ahead. Get ready to sweat!

Build your confidence with martial arts and self-defense

Nothing builds empowerment quite like a martial arts class. There are Kung Fu, Tae Kwon Do, Hapkido, and Karate classes for all ages who want to master self-discipline along with self-defense.

Kickboxing combines fundamentals with workout conditioning, while Tai Chi and Qigong take a meditative approach to exercise. And if self-defense is your primary objective, there are classes for that too! After all, you can never be too prepared.

Learn how to save lives with lifeguard training

Whether you want to build upon the swimming lessons you took as a kid, or you’re looking to find a job as a lifeguard, there are a variety of lifesaving and swim certifications offered throughout Calgary.

Swim Patrol classes develop individual fitness levels and enhance first aid, while Bronze Star, Bronze Medallion, and Bronze Cross prepare participants for National Lifeguard certification. These courses often require prerequisites, so be sure to check them out online before signing up.

Put on your game face for shinny and basketball

Get out of the house and on your feet with super fun drop-in games. Lace up your skates for some community shinny, or get your head in the game with a round of basketball.

No matter your game of choice, there’s a place to do it at Calgary Recreation facilities. Bonus points if you bring along a few buddies!

Find your inner muse in an art class

There’s an artist inside each and every one of us, just waiting for a chance to shine. Both Wildflower and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centres have art classes in a variety of different mediums including drawing, painting, pottery, and mixed media.

And these classes aren’t just for your kids – there are art classes for all ages! So whether you’re raising a Picasso-in-training or want to express yourself in a judgement-free environment, there are endless benefits to explore through art.

Ride the slides at Leisure Centres

Whether taking the family out or going with friends, you’re never too old to enjoy a good waterpark.

Both Southland and Village Square Leisure Centres are popular for all ages, featuring family-friendly Splash Zones, wave pools heated to a comfortable temperature of 29.5 degrees Celsius, and of course, several waterslides.

Village Square’s Thunder Run is six stories high and 173 meters long, looping riders in and out of the building, while the Dive Tank Slide is 70 meters long and zips riders to the bottom in 10 to 25 seconds. Weeeee!

Sign the kids up for a PD day camp

A day off of school for the kiddos doesn’t have to mean a day off of learning. PD day camps provide an interactive learning environment where kids can build friendships and memories while developing the core skills that typically accompany school, such as independence, cooperation, communication, and a sense of identity.

Camps are offered during spring, fall, and winter breaks, and of course, all throughout summer, featuring indoor and outdoor activities that could include games, songs, teamwork, crafts, swimming, and more!

Recreational activities offer many benefits, including building confidence, promoting a positive lifestyle, and improving social, physical, and mental health outcomes.

So, what are you waiting for? Meet your health and fitness goals while having a great time doing it at one of Calgary Recreation’s many classes or centres.

Head to the City of Calgary website to check out the entire list of classes available and find the recreation facility nearest to you.