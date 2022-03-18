“I had sleepovers at his house”: Childhood friends reunited with Flames

Jacob Markstrom and newcomer Calle Jarnkrok are close.

The now Calgary Flames teammates aren’t just paying lip service when asked about each other.

And when you mix in Elias Lindholm — another Markstrom bestie and Jarnkrok’s cousin — and the Flames have the making of a Hangover-esque trio.

“We didn’t grow up far away from each other,” Markstrom detailed to media yesterday. “Went through the same school system and obviously hockey was a big part of my life and his interests as well. I don’t know how old we were, not that old, but I had sleepovers at his house. So, we were close as a family and that relationship has grown.

“Obviously with Elias, too, growing older and playing hockey. We worked out together in the summers and we’ll see him a lot. We live close together in the summer as well. We’re in the same neighbourhood, all three of us.

“It’s special, for sure, to have a guy that you know so well, not only as a person but as a hockey player, he’s going to be great for our team.”

"It's exciting times to be able to play with him again." Elias Lindholm and Jacob Markstrom speak with the media about the acquisition of Calle Jarnkrok. pic.twitter.com/Hb5JlDpR6q — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 17, 2022

They’re dreamt-of-owning-a-lower-level-team-back-in-Sweden-once-their-playing-days-are-done close. At least, that was the plan before the off-chance allowed them to tug on the same jersey at the NHL level.

Things might’ve changed for the trio with Jarnkrok’s addition Wednesday in a swap with the Seattle Kraken.

“We talked about this not too long ago,” Markstrom said “When you retire and (grow) old, you can buy a low division team in Sweden and get all your friends together.

“But we figured we’d do it here instead. For sure, it’s special. Great guy, great teammate.

“He’s going to be a great addition to our team.”

Jarnkrok will mark his Flames debut Friday against the visiting Buffalo Sabres, centring a line with Andrew Mangiapane and Tyler Toffoli.

It wasn’t too long ago that Lindholm used to skate alongside Jarnkrok back in Sweden.

Lindholm joined Jarnkrok as a 16-year-old in the Swedish Elite League in 2011, and the pair were linemates in 2012 — when Jarnkrok paced the team in scoring with 42 points (13 goals, 29 assists). Lindholm, three years younger, was third with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists).

The script has flipped somewhat, with Lindholm garnering Selke Trophy buzz for his efforts at both ends of the ice, which includes 63 points (30 goals, 33 assists) in 60 games. Jarnkrok, with the expansion Kraken, has 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 49 games.

“Obviously he was a super talent when he grew up, and I always looked up to him because he was so good,” Lindholm said. “Dinners and stuff with families…we were always hanging out. Now lately too. I feel like me, Marky, and him are playing or paddle tennis and stuff like that. We do a lot together in the summers. Now it’s nice to be on the same team. It’s good.

“Pretty excited. It’s been a while since I’ve played with him. We’re really close. It’s exciting times to be able to play with him again.”