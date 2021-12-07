You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to BC for under $150 starting this spring

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

If you’re looking for a quick getaway from Calgary to BC at a steal of a price, you’re in luck.

WestJet is currently offering flights from Calgary to Vancouver and Victoria for less than $150 roundtrip. One-way flights can be had for as low as $76.

Flights can be found starting in March until June 2022.

Trips from Calgary to Victoria start at $131, while a flight to Vancouver will cost you $149 roundtrip.

Vice versa flights (from BC to Calgary) are also available for a similar roundtrip price, in case you want to share with your friends and family on the coast.

How to find and book this deal

1. Search the following on Google flights:

Google Flights: Calgary to Victoria

Google Flights: Calgary to Vancouver

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations.

3. Find the dates that are $131 or $149 roundtrip, respectively.

4. Go to the WestJet website.

5. Use the same dates you found on Google Flights to book your trip.

It’s important to note that, to travel domestically in Canada, you’ll need to have proof of vaccine and a valid photo ID with you to be able to board a plane. And remember, if you’re planning on travelling outside of Alberta, it’s important to review provincial COVID-19 public health restrictions before you leave.