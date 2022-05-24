Summer flights from Calgary to Kelowna are cheaper than a tank of gas

As gas prices remain high across Canada, it’s getting more affordable to fly to some destinations than to fill up the tank and drive yourself.

For example, you can get roundtrip flights from Calgary to Kelowna this June for $49.30 (before taxes and fees) via Flair Airlines – less than a full tank of gas for most people these days.

Assuming gas is $1.697 a litre and your tank holds 45 litres, filling up could cost you approximately $76.37.

We also found flights from YYC to Kelowna for $98 roundtrip via Lynx Air, and West Jet fares were going for around $118, which could still be cheaper than gas for a larger vehicle travelling both ways.

Of course, you might need to rent a car while you’re in Kelowna to get around, adding to your costs.

But you also don’t necessarily need one. Depending on what you’re doing, you could walk, rent a bike, or take a taxi. Plus, there are plenty of tour operators that can drive you from your hotel to the numerous wineries in the area!

How to find these flight deals

Go to Google Flights if you want to shop around, or visit the Flair Airlines, Lynx Air, or WestJet websites directly Enter Calgary and Kelowna as your departure city and destination, respectively Pick the dates that work best for you, or browse the calendar to find the cheapest travel dates

Keep in mind that, on the low-cost airlines, you don’t always get your baggage included, but it’s pretty easy to pack light for Kelowna and get away without paying more.

And if you’re seeking more flight deals, sign up to follow the airlines that operate in Canada so that you’re alerted when they have sales on their base fares. You might be able to score 20%, 40%, or even 60% off during a sale.

With files from Sarah Anderson