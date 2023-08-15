CDI College is holding open houses for prospective students in Calgary

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 3 pm to 7 pm, CDI College campuses across Canada will be holding an open house for prospective students to help them get more acquainted with the specialty college.

Attendees will be able to take a tour of the CDI campus, meet instructors, discover all the different programs offered, and be entered to win one of the many scholarship prizes.

For more than 50 years, CDI College has watched alumni from its many programs embark on careers rich in opportunity.

With programs in a wide variety of industries like business, technology, healthcare, legal, and more, the college offers small class sizes and accelerated training that allows you to quickly enter the workforce with confidence.

Each program is designed to prepare you for your new career with practical, hands-on learning experiences, having received recognition from regulating bodies nationwide to make sure you’re getting the highest quality of education available.

Classes are delivered by practitioner-instructors who are able to combine their years of industry experience with exceptional instructional abilities. Many of the college’s programs also include practicum placements, which means you’ll be able to take your first steps within the program and gain the skills and experience necessary to excel in your new career.

Attendance at the open house is free, with each campus having food, games, campus tours, and different activities for you to partake in.

That’s not all, Star 95.9 radio will be on-site hosting a live-on-remote at CDI’s Calgary South campus, so make sure to visit them as you tour the grounds and meet with campus representatives.

Interested in embarking on your career path and learning more about CDI College? Check out which campus is closest to you and register for the open houses now.

When: August 17, 2023

Where: CDI Campuses across Canada

Time: 3 pm to 7 pm

Tickets: Registration is free and can be done on CDI College’s website.