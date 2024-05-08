You can rent a WICKED brick castle in the woods in Alberta

We love an escape in our own backyard, and one Airbnb you can rent in central Alberta brings the folklore fantasy to life with a stay in a castle in the woods.

Aptly named “Raspberry Castle,” the property is located in Camrose County and is a three-story tower hand-constructed from bricks fired in Medicine Hat.

Just take a peek at it — it is such a dreamy place to stay, almost transporting you back to the time of knights and duels.

Its listing provided some background on the building’s history, saying that John Jensen, a Danish engineer/bricklayer, designed the castle with his family in the ’70s.

“We’ve modernized and renovated the entire building to make it as comfortable as possible,” the listing added.

The castle has three bedrooms, a basement area with a pull-out couch, a rooftop patio, multiple fireplaces, and a stone shower.

The castle has a basement relaxation area with bookshelves, couches, and chairs, while on the first floor, the three bedrooms can be found with two queen beds and one room holding bunk beds.

The second floor has a dining area and a newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops. The kitchen has an oven, stovetop, microwave, fridge, and sink with lots of counter space.

The castle is equipped with a gas furnace; however, if you are feeling old-school, the listing says guests are more than welcome to enjoy fires on the second-floor hearth.

Upstairs in the Raspberry Castle is the rooftop patio, which features lovely views of the surrounding forest and even Red Deer Lake. There is also another fireplace.

Imagine rounding up a group of friends and staying here for a weekend — sounds like the perfect staycation to us!