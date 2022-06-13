CuratedTravel

A castle in Alberta is on Airbnb and you can rent it for $2,800 a night (PHOTOS)

Jun 13 2022, 5:07 pm
An Airbnb in Alberta is offering the most regal vacation setting allowing guests the chance to stay in a castle and enjoy the lux life.

Located in Rocky View County, you can rent out the entire home, and be sure to bring your friends or family along.

The 13,000-square-foot, two-storey mansion boasts enough room for 16 guests with six bedrooms, nine beds, and eight bathrooms.

To rent the pad it’s a two-night minimum coming to a grand total of $7,633.

The property also has a gourmet kitchen, a saltwater swimming pool, an integrated hot tub, an 18-seat movie theatre, and one available indoor triple garage to accommodate three cars.

Features of the land include bluffs of trees, a full tennis court area, a long gated driveway with a circular entry, an island pond, a cascading waterfall, a wooden curved bridge leading to a small island and covered sitting area, numerous outdoor entertaining areas and a children’s playground.

So, there you have it.

If you are looking for a unique experience this summer, renting out this Alberta castle on Airbnb sounds like one heck of a good time!

