"Can't wait to get started": Iginla hired by Flames for front office role

Jarome Iginla is a member of the Calgary Flames once again, this time as an executive in the team’s front office.

The franchise’s all-time leading scorer has been hired by the Flames, as the Hall of Famer will work as a “special advisor” to general manager Craig Conroy.

“I am grateful to the Flames ownership and Conny for this opportunity to transition my career back to the NHL,” Iginla said, via a Flames media release. “It’s a very well-earned acknowledgment for Conny as general manager and I am looking forward to supporting him and the team in a more engaged capacity.

“While the public focus of my contributions is on my playing career, I believe my hockey experiences since my retirement will also benefit the organization,” continued Iginla. “Conny and I have 20-year-old pending work to complete, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Iginla and Conroy played parts of nine seasons together in Calgary, and now they’ll work closely together again. The 45-year-old Iginla is being tasked with providing support in “all areas” of hockey operations, the team said. He will continue coaching the U15 prep team with RINK Hockey Academy in Kelowna, and will support the Flames in a “shared time capacity.”

“Dating as far back as our playing days with the Flames, Jarome and I have always talked about one day working together in the NHL,” said Conroy. “That day has finally come and I’m happy to welcome him back to Calgary. Jarome provides a creative approach and smart hockey mind to our team blended with a passion for the game, and a desire to win the Stanley Cup.

“Our relationship goes back 20 years and includes being opponents and teammates combined with a long-standing friendship,” continued Conroy. “While our views on the game are similar, we often challenged each other on systems and playing style, always pushing each other to be better. I look forward to our team benefiting from his fierce competitiveness, career experiences, and love of hockey.”

Iginla retired from pro hockey in 2017, following a 1,554-game NHL playing career with the Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, and Los Angeles Kings. His 625 goals rank 16th all-time in NHL history, while the 1,300 points he amassed are the 36th-most ever.

The Iginla addition is just the latest move in what has been a busy start to Conroy’s tenure as Flames general manager. Conroy promoted Ryan Huska to head coach earlier in the week. The new Flames GM will be busy in the coming weeks, with the draft and the start of free agency less than a month away.