You'll have to start to pay for parking soon in this Alberta mountain town

It’s been named one of the most loved destinations in the world, and soon you’ll have to pay for parking in this Alberta mountain town.

Canmore has announced that paid parking will come into effect in the town centre starting in May/June.

Paid parking in effect seven days per week from 8 am to 8 pm, with peak season rates (May 15 – October 14) costing $3/hour, while low season rates (October 15 – May 14) costing $2/hour.

Canmore Resident Parking Permit holders get up to three hours free in all paid zones per day.

Payment for parking can be made by smart phone app, virtual pay stations on the web, or credit card at pay stations.

The town says the paid parking program “ensures prime parking is used for the highest value uses, that parking is available most times on each block face and in each parking lot, and reduces up to 30% of vehicle congestion by significantly reducing time spent hunting for spots.”

It will also fund transportation initiatives like fare-free transit, and town centre enhancements.

So, there you have it.

Starting in a few months time it’s going to cost a little bit more to get a prime parking spot in Canmore, but hey you’re in the Rockies and in a gorgeous town. What’s a few extra bucks going to hurt?