This $3.95M Canmore mansion has the BEST morning coffee views

A mansion up for grabs in stunning Canmore gives the best morning coffee views, with two balconies and a huge deck to enjoy.

Located at 860 Silvertip Heights in the mountain community, it’s listed for $3,950,000 and holds three bedrooms and three bathrooms across its 3,300+ square feet of living space.

It’s also at the end of a cul-de-sac and borders a nature reserve, so you know you got some serious privacy and quiet in store.

Its listing touts it as “pristine and barely lived in” and has not one, not two, but FOUR outdoor living spaces that total 1,455 square feet of deck, patio, and two balconies.

The entry level of the home has two bedrooms and a five-piece ensuite bath. When you walk in, you go up a dazzling open-rise cherry staircase to the main floor, where you get breathtaking mountain views thanks to the what seems like endless windows.

We all love a nice living room, and boy, oh boy, does this place have exactly that. With a vaulted ceiling, timber beams, gas fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows, it flows seamlessly into the dining area and gourmet chef’s kitchen.

The kitchen has all the bells and whistles one would expect from such a grand home, equipped with Wolf and Subzero appliances and a large island with an eating bar.

Sliding patio doors from the living area and kitchen provide access to the sprawling deck.

The third level of the home is completely taken up by the main bedroom, with a floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace and sliding doors to a south-facing balcony.

It also has a steam shower, walk-in closet with a stacked washer/dryer, double vanity, water closet, and access to a private patio surrounded by nature. It’s the dream for those who love the outdoors!

The upper portion of the home holds a study/loft showcasing a stunning vaulted ceiling with decorative timber, a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and a five-panel door leading to a balcony. There’s truly no spot in this house that isn’t gorgeous.

The lower level of the mansion has a big entertainment room, storage, a mudroom with built-ins, a full laundry room equipped with cabinets and a sink, and a two-piece bathroom.

Peep that temperature-controlled walk-in wine cellar in the basement, too; we love to see it!

Other features of this property include in-slab heating on the lower levels, in-floor heating in the bathrooms, cherry hardwood flooring throughout, custom timber beams, red Western cedar imported from the West Coast of BC, and a three-car garage.

Is this mansion in Canmore a total dream property for you? Let us know in the comments below.