Alberta loved by Canadians for its nature but not for its residents

Alberta is home to numerous beautiful locations, and a new national poll says Canadians love the province for that — just not its residents.

The online survey from Leger polled 1,561 people from August 19 to 21 and found Alberta to be the second-favourite province or territory (12%) amongst respondents behind British Columbia (30%).

Alberta won big in the “geography/landscaped” and “nature/wildlife” sections, polling at 47% and 49%, respectively. It also ranked among the higher end of the provinces when it came to Canadians saying “it’s affordable” and “the opportunities/things to do.”

The survey also found that men were more likely to say Alberta is their favourite province (14%) than women (10%).

Younger Canadians are also more likely to say Alberta is their favourite province, with 15% of 18 to 34-year-olds ranking Alberta at the top compared to 9% of those 55+.

As for where Canadians list as their least favourite province/territory apart from their own, Alberta came in second with 10%, below Quebec at 21%.

Canadians cited “the people” and “it’s boring” as top reasons for choosing their least favourite province, with 47% of respondents saying Albertans were the reason they chose it as their least favourite province.