Albertans can trade their pocket change for unique coins from the Mint

If you are looking to get your hands on some cool new coins, a coin exchange is taking place in Alberta soon.

The Royal Canadian Mint is holding an exchange event in Edmonton this weekend, where the public is invited to trade their pocket change and collect the Mint’s 2023 commemorative circulation coins.

These include the $2 National Indigenous People’s Day, $1 Elsie MacGill, and $2 Jean Paul Riopelle circulation coins.

The 2022 $2 circulation coin featuring a black outer ring, issued in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, will also be available this weekend.

The coin exchange is taking place at Edmonton Coin and Stamp inside West Edmonton Mall; however, the Mint stressed that there will be “a limit on the number of coins guests can exchange, while supplies last.”

Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions, and any Canadian coin or banknote denomination is acceptable.

The exchange will take place on Saturday, November 18 from 10 am to 4 pm and Sunday, November 19 from 11 am to 4 pm.