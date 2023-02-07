A Canadian country singer featured in "Yellowstone" is coming to Calgary

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We love some good live music, and a Canadian country singer featured in the hit series Yellowstone is coming to Calgary.

Colter Wall will have two shows next month at Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall on March 10 and 11.

Wall is from the prairies of southern Saskatchewan and his songs have been heard in numerous movies and hit television shows.

Tickets are going for $49.50, including GST, and will go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 am.

If you can’t make it to the YYC shows, Wall will also be in Edmonton at Midway Music Hall on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8.