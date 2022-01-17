Canada’s best ski resort is a wintry paradise in Alberta's Rockies

If you’re ready for a ski adventure, Alberta’s Rockies could just be the best place in Canada to take a trip.

The World Ski Awards just crowned the Lake Louise Ski Resort the best ski resort in Canada, a title it has held non-consecutively for seven out of the past nine years.

Lake Louise beat out the likes of Big White Ski Resort, Whistler Blackcomb, and Fernie Alpine Resort for the title.

Here’s a look at all the Canadian winners:

The resort is also having a banner year — as of January 11, the resort has received more snow year-to-date than any other season in the last 67 years.

Both November and December saw record-breaking snowfall totals.

