Canada’s best ski resort is a wintry paradise in Alberta's Rockies
Jan 17 2022, 10:04 pm
If you’re ready for a ski adventure, Alberta’s Rockies could just be the best place in Canada to take a trip.
The World Ski Awards just crowned the Lake Louise Ski Resort the best ski resort in Canada, a title it has held non-consecutively for seven out of the past nine years.
Lake Louise beat out the likes of Big White Ski Resort, Whistler Blackcomb, and Fernie Alpine Resort for the title.
Here’s a look at all the Canadian winners:
- Canada’s Best Ski Resort 2021 – The Lake Louise Ski Resort
- Canada’s Best Ski Hotel 2021 – Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside
- Canada’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel 2021 – The Josie
- Canada’s Best Ski Chalet 2021 – Whiteworth Chalet
The resort is also having a banner year — as of January 11, the resort has received more snow year-to-date than any other season in the last 67 years.
Both November and December saw record-breaking snowfall totals.
