Two of Canada's most popular hiking trails are in Alberta

Alberta is a bit of a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, and two hiking trails have now been named some of the best in all of Canada.

A new study by SportsShoes.com analyzed Google data and Instagram hashtags to find the best hiking trails in the world. They used the data collected to create the Hiking Holiday Guide, ranking the most popular hiking locations around the world. Not only did Canada rank 13th on their list overall, but two hiking trails in Alberta were ranked within the top 10 for Canada.

So while you are on the hunt for some of the best lakes in Alberta to visit this summer or some of the bucket list camping spots, maybe check out these hiking trails while you are at it.

You might also like: A national park in Canada ranked one of the best in the world

10 bucket-list camping spots you have to check out in Alberta this summer

17 best lakes in Alberta you have to check out (PHOTOS)

A river in Alberta has been named one of the best fishing spots in Canada

Plain of Six Glaciers

The Plain of Six Glaciers is an out-and-back trail near Lake Louise that offers tremendous mountain and lake views. It generally takes a few hours to complete the more than 14-kilometre round-trip hike. It takes you to the heart of Mount Lefroy, Mount Victoria, and the Victoria Glacier. It’s highly recommended that you take some time to stop at the tea house on your hike too. It came in at number nine on the list.

Turtle Mountain

Right near Crowsnest Pass in southern Alberta, Turtle Mountain is a popular trail for backpacking, hiking, and snowshoeing in the shadow of the Frank Slide. Considered a more difficult hike, the more than 7-kilometer round-trip trek features stunning panoramic views of the Crowsnest Pass and surrounding mountains. It came in at number 10 on the list.