Here's how Alberta's top baby names compare to Canada's top names

A new list from Statistics Canada has revealed the top baby names chosen by Canadian parents in 2023, and we got curious as to how the top baby names in Alberta compared.

Earlier this year the province released its roundup of the most popular baby names, and StatCan recently dropped the top baby names across the country.

We compared the top five most popular boy and girl names in Alberta with those for Canada as a whole, and there was some considerable overlap. However, a couple of names proved to be more popular in Alberta.

Popular boy names in Alberta vs Canada

The top five Alberta boy names in 2023 were Noah, Liam, Oliver, Theodore, and Jack.

Across Canada, Noah was also the most popular boy name in 2023, followed by Liam, Theodore, Leo, and William.

That means that if your baby was named Leo or William in Alberta, we are sorry to say it wasn’t eligible for the top five in Canada, thanks to Oliver and Jack making the national cut.

Popular girl names in Alberta vs Canada

Last year, 1,650 babies born in Canada were named Olivia, making it the most popular girl name for the eighth year in a row.

Not far behind Olivia is Emma on the national list, followed by Charlotte, Amelia, and Sophia.

In Alberta, the top five Alberta girl names in 2023 were Olivia, Amelia, Sophia, Charlotte, and Emma.

Although they differ in order, the top five girl names were the exact same provincially and nationally.

Do you like the list of top baby names, or is there a name that you wish was more prevalent? Let us know in the comments below.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith and Irish Mae Silvestre