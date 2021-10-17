Calls for suspension come after headbutt by Flames' Rasmus Andersson

Calls for suspension of Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson are coming after an apparent headbutt in Saturday night’s Battle of Alberta.

In the first period of the Flames’ loss against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place, Andersson got involved in a post-whistle scrum with forward Kailer Yamamoto.

Andersson went after Yamamoto, appearing to headbutt him behind the Flames’ net.

Andersson was assessed a double minor on the play for elbowing and roughing, while Yamamoto was not given any penalties.

The Oilers came through with the 5-2 victory on Saturday, paced by Connor McDavid’s hat trick.

(Update: Andersson was fined $5,000 for the possible headbutt, the maximum amount allowed under the NHL’s CBA, meaning no suspension is coming.)

Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing Edmonton’s Kailer Yamamoto. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 17, 2021

But his own coaching staff didn’t even come to his defence.

“That’s probably right,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said as to if Andersson crossed a line.

Neither Andersson nor Yamamoto spoke to the media last night.

“I’m sure the league will look at it,” Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. “I looked at it. To me, it’s a headbutt, but the league will look at it. It is what it is.”

Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of calls for Andersson to be suspended from the Twitter community.

