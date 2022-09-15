Get your résumé ready: Calgary hosting a youth hiring event

The City of Calgary is bringing employers and hopeful employees together with their fall hiring event for teenagers and young adults.

Employers will be offering full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs to people ages 15 to 24.

Those interested are encouraged to drop in at the Youth Employment Centre (YEC) to register to meet with an employment counsellor.

The YEC is open Monday to Friday, from 9 am to noon and 1 to 4 pm.

Candidates will be pre-screened and set up for interviews at the hiring event on October 14.

Some of the companies involved include:

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation

Enable

Hyatt Regency

MathPro

Mr. Lube

True Key Hotels and Resorts

Winsport

This is one of a few fairs the Calgary YEC puts on every year, with their big hiring event scheduled for Spring 2023.

Calgary Youth Employment Centre Fall Hiring Event

Employers will be interviewing youth ages 15-24 for full time, part time and seasonal staff on October 14. Drop-in to the Youth Employment Centre to register to meet with an Employment Counsellor and learn more. @cityofcalgary https://t.co/1ZHcgwXnQU pic.twitter.com/Bvh5i0h0Ab — Youth Employment Centre (YEC) (@yec_calgary) September 14, 2022

When: October 14

Where: Alberta Trade Centre, 2nd floor — 315 10th Avenue SE

Cost: Free