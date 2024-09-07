Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

The Simpsons would LOVE this $1.7M Calgary home

Re/Max First

It’s got to be one of the most unique homes on the market in Calgary right now. With its bright yellow exterior, it seems like a house the Simpsons family would simply adore.

Located at 16 Patterson Mews SW, the eye-popping yellow home is listed for $1,750,000 and offers up three above-grade and two below-grade bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The home, built in 1983, boasts more than 5,000 square feet of living space. However, according to its listing, it was “completely renovated down to the studs in 2013.”

The large living room has plenty of windows to welcome natural light in, and check out those hardwood floors and contemporary white walls. How swanky!

The formal dining area is set beside a den/library with cathedral ceilings. Its listing points out the five sets of glass double doors that take you outside to the enormous patio, which runs the entire rear of the home.

The kitchen is a dream with an oversized island, custom cabinetry, and built-in top-of-the-line appliances: Wolf, Subzero, and Miele. Don’t worry about ever doing the dishes by hand—there are two dishwashers.

On your way to the upstairs of the home, you are greeted by a family space. There, you’ll find two secondary bedrooms sharing a Jack & Jill-style bathroom and another exterior patio.

The primary bedroom is also at the end of the hallway, complete with his/her walk-in closets with built-ins and a large ensuite with a standalone tub and oversized steam shower.

The partial walk-out lower level contains two more large bedrooms, both with walk-in closets and a four-piece bathroom.

There is also a large rec room and a gym with access to a rear deck and sauna. It sounds like the perfect place to work out!

A large wine cellar is also on the lower level, and the backyard is a special treat with plenty of trees and full views of downtown. It’s like having your own park in your backyard—you can’t beat that!

