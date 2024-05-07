It’s playoff time in Calgary, and the wives and girlfriends of several players have matching jackets that they will continue wearing in what they hope is a lengthy run.

Though the Calgary Flames missed the playoffs, the Wranglers were able to qualify after finishing seventh in the Pacific Division. Despite being a low seed, they were able to sweep the Tucson Roadrunners in a best-of-three series and are now tied 1-1 in a best-of-five versus the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

As we see for many teams nowadays in pro hockey, the Wranglers’ wives and girlfriends got some custom-designed jackets, and, we must admit, they look pretty sharp.

The Wranglers Better Halves jackets are straight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0lCYx2HlTb — x – Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) May 7, 2024

“The Wranglers Better Halves jackets are straight [fire],” their official team account posted on X.

Despite the Firebirds finishing second in the AHL standings this season, the Wranglers were able to take Game 1 at the Saddledome by a 4-1 final. They came very close to taking a 2-0 series lead to Coachella Valley, but fell by a 4-3 overtime final on Sunday on a controversial call.

With the second round being a best-of-five series, the final three games, if needed, will all be played in Coachella Valley. Game 3 is set to take place tomorrow at 8 pm MT. Game 4 will come on Friday at the same time, while Game 5, if necessary, will be played on Sunday at 4 pm MT.