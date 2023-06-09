You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Vietnam for less than $850

These days, flight deals are few and far between, so when there’s a deal as good as this, you have to move fast.

According to YYC Deals, right now Cathay Pacific has flights roundtrip from Calgary to multiple destinations in Asia for cheap next year.

We found roundtrip flights from Calgary to Ho Chi Minh City with stops in Vancouver and Hong Kong for $828. Just imagine how sweet that first sip of Cà Phê Sữa Đá, Vietnamese iced coffee, is going to taste while you shake off the jet lag.

How to get the travel deal

YYC Deals has all the details for how to search for, book, and finesse your flights to create the perfect trip. As a quick overview, here’s how you can find a cheap flight from Calgary to Vietnam next year:

Go to Kayak Enter Calgary as your departure city and Ho Chi Mihn City as your arrival city Enter your dates, you can always change these later but the cheapest dates we saw were in May 2024. Look for the cheapest option on the calendar.

Happy travel deal hunting!