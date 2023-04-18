Feel like royalty at this lakefront castle Airbnb close to Calgary (PHOTOS)

If you want a luxurious getaway but can’t travel too far, there is a perfect castle Airbnb close to Calgary to make you feel like royalty.

This Bavarian Castle is just outside of Calgary on Chestermere Lake, making it close enough to stay convenient but far enough away that it still feels like a getaway.

It has three bedrooms and two and a half baths and can host 10 people. If you are looking for a family getaway or a fun weekend with friends, this is the perfect spot.

It is in a quiet cul-de-sac with over 100 feet of lakefront real estate on the southeast tip that comes with a private boat launch and dock.

If the lake isn’t your thing or if the weather isn’t cooperating, there is an indoor pool and sauna to keep the luxury going while you enjoy your time inside.

This fantastic castle Airbnb also comes with a work/office space so you can get some things off your to-do list while you leave Calgary behind for a few days. And if you need some privacy, the top level comes with a massive primary suite.

For everything you get and the location, it is reasonably priced, but the dates won’t be available forever, so make sure you add this to your summer to-do list now!