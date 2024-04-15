Calgary reclaims spot in top 10 most expensive cities to rent in Canada

People are rushing to move to Alberta, and rent prices in Calgary are seeing a similar rush, with the city back in the top 10 most expensive cities to rent in Canada.

A new national rent report from Zumper has revealed that Calgary has jumped back into the top 10 rankings, leaping over Oshawa, Ontario, to land at #10.

The report says Calgary rent prices of one and two bedrooms will cost you $1,830 and $2,100, respectively. Notably, the price of a one-bedroom pad in Calgary is up 10.9% since this time last year.

Experts at Zumper say at the top, nine out of the 10 most expensive cities had relatively flat monthly rent rates, with changes at less than 1%.

Vancouver, which unsurprisingly claimed the top spot at $2,650 for one-bedroom rent, has been either flat or declining for the last seven months, and Toronto has been following this same trend for the last five months.

Annually, the four cities with the largest rent price growth rates were some of the most affordable markets, as they all had one-bedrooms priced below $1,400.

These markets included Edmonton, Québec, Winnipeg, and Saskatoon.

Our pals to the north of us continued to lead the pack with the largest growth rate, with YEG jumping 28.2% since this time last year.

The Zumper Canadian Rent Report analyzes rental data from hundreds of thousands of active listings across the country. Listings are then aggregated every month to calculate median asking rents for the top 23 most populous metro areas, providing a comprehensive view of the current state of the market.