Calgary Stampeders 17-year playoff streak on the line with two games left

In a season that appeared to be lost over a month ago, the Calgary Stampeders have found themselves in the driver’s seat to make the playoffs.

The Stampeders, who own a 5-11 record on the season, have two games remaining on their schedule. The first will come this Friday at BC Place versus the 12-5 BC Lions, while the second and final will take place on Friday, October 27, at McMahon Stadium versus the 12-4 Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

While a 5-11 record is far from ideal, it is still good enough to give the Stampeders the upper hand in their playoff race versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who have just one game remaining on their schedule and own a 6-11 record. If the Stampeders are able to pick up wins against both the Lions and Blue Bombers, they will advance to the postseason. A win in just one of those two games, paired with a Roughriders loss in their season finale, would also see the Stamps make the playoffs.

There is plenty on the line for the Stampeders, as they are currently riding a 17-year streak of making the playoffs. That sits tied as the fourth-longest streak in CFL history. That said, doing so this year will be a challenging task for the Stampeders, who have a combined 0-4 record against the Roughriders and Blue Bombers this season.

If they are to get in, the Stampeders will keep another streak alive as well. That streak is one that has seen one of themselves or the Edmonton Elks making the playoffs every year since the CFL began. The Elks were officially eliminated from postseason contention on October 6 after a 35-12 loss at the hands of the Toronto Argonauts. While the vast majority of Elks fans would never root for the Stampeders, keeping this particular streak alive would allow Albertans to keep some bragging rights going forward.