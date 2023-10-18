A massive new and used ski sale is happening in Calgary this weekend

It’s the largest sale of its kind in Canada — and this weekend, you can get some epic deals on new and used ski gear in Calgary.

The 2023 Calgary New & Used Ski Sale is set to kick off on Friday, October 20 at the Max Bell Centre and organizers say you can expect “three days of epic deals on ski and snowboard gear.”

A ton of the products are new and there are expected to be about 20,000 items, valued at $2 million in total.

So what can you expect? There are going to be tons of items, including:

Skis

Ski boots

Bindings

Snowboards

Snowboard boots

Nordic gear (skis and boots)

Select AT gear

Winter clothing

Accessories

Gloves

Hats

Goggles

Poles

The Calgary New & Used Ski Sale is a bit of a tradition in the city and has been organized and held as a key fundraiser by three Calgary non-profits — the Calgary Ski Club, the Canadian Ski Patrol – Calgary Zone, and the Lake Louise Athletic Development Association.

If previous years are any indication, around 10,000 people could attend the sale at some point over the weekend.

And there’s a good reason to stop by on Sunday — there will be a Red Tag sale, with 50% off on select Red Tag items.

Where: Max Bell Centre — 1001 Barlow Trail SE, Calgary

When: Friday, October 20 from 5 to 10 pm; Saturday, October 21 from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, October 22 from 10 am to 4 pm