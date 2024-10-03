The Shooting Edge is closing its doors following 25 years of business after struggling to stay afloat in Calgary’s current economic climate.

The shooting range announced its closure on Facebook, sharing that all operations will cease immediately.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the news that, after almost exactly 25 years in business, The Shooting Edge must cease all operations effective immediately,” the post begins.

“This result comes after relentless efforts to navigate seemingly unending roadblocks that have left us financially drained and simply unable to continue.”

The shooting range shared that multiple challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and new gun regulations, have greatly impacted the sales of the business, with a “staggering loss of over $3 million annually.”

“As we watched our sales and membership numbers dwindle, it became increasingly clear that there is little need for a shooting club when purchasing handguns is no longer an option for our customers,” the post reads.

Alongside these challenges, the company shared that its rent increased by over 50% in the last three years and will continue to rise.

“Compounding our struggles, our infrastructure costs have surged. Our rent has soared from about $61,000 per month to a staggering $95,000 per month over the last three years, and despite our best efforts to re-negotiate, we have been advised by our landlord that this will escalate to more than $100,000 per month in 2025,” the shooting range shared.

“This amounts to over $1.2 million annually in rent alone.”

In a heartfelt end to the announcement, The Shooting Edge thanked its customers for the memories made over its long operation and the community it managed to build.

“As we close our doors, I want to express my deep gratitude for the incredible memories and connections we’ve built over the years. The experiences and opportunities provided by The Shooting Edge have enriched my life and the lives of many in this community,” the post reads.

“Thank you for being a part of this chapter in our story. Though this is a painful farewell, I will hold onto the memories we’ve created together.”