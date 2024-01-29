Calgary's rezoning info sessions kick off this week: Here's what to know

Ahead of the City of Calgary’s public hearing on its city-wide rezoning proposal, the second phase of a public information campaign is set to begin on January 30.

The Rezoning for Housing action is a proposed rezoning to new base residential districts of either R-CG in established communities, R-G or HGO in newer communities.

It’s intended to provide more housing options, rowhouses, semi-detached houses, and single detached houses within all Calgary communities.

“Increased supply is crucial to addressing affordability,” reads a statement from the City.

The proposed plan is part of the City’s attempt to tackle the increasing shortage of housing and its preparation for Calgary’s population to reach 2 million residents.

With rezoning, the City said, Calgarians would have access to a wider variety of housing to meet their needs and it would contribute to increasing the overall housing supply.

The first phase of the information campaign began with more than 500,000 postcards being mailed out to all residential addresses in Calgary, providing information about the project website which has the most current details of events and opportunities.

The City said that since January 15, the website has seen more than 20,000 visits to the interactive address search map.

The tool lets property owners see what is being proposed for their property.

The Rezoning for Housing report will be delivered to City Council through the Calgary Planning Commission on March 7.

“As with all proposed zoning changes, public input informs both Administration’s recommendation as well as Council’s decision-making,” said Josh White, the City of Calgary’s director of city and regional planning.

“No zoning will change without Council approval, so we encourage all Calgarians to participate and be informed about what this proposed change means, and where to have their voice heard.”

Legal notification to property owners will be sent in March and an additional postcard will follow in April.

Calgary Planning Commission’s recommendation will be considered by Council at the Public Hearing of Council on April 22.

Here are the in-person public information session dates, times, and locations:

January 30, 5 pm to 8 pm — Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre at 197 1 Street SW

February 1, 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm — Dalhousie Community Association at 5432 Dalhart Rd NW

February 3, 11 am to 2 pm — Bowness Community Association at 7904 43 Ave NW

February 6, 5 pm to 8 pm — Best Western Premier Calgary Plaza Hotel & Conference Centre (formerly the Coast Plaza Hotel & Conference Centre) at 1316 33 St NE

February 7, 5 pm to 8 pm — McGivney Hall, St. Mary’s University at 14550 Bannister Rd SE

February 10, 11 am to 2 pm — Grace Lutheran Church at 3610 Sarcee Rd SW

Online information sessions geared toward both the general public and the development industry are also being held.