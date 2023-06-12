Calgary rent prices keep going up with another 15% increase

Another month, another jump in Calgary rent prices as the average price for a rental in the city increased 15% from this time last year.

According to the latest report from rentals.ca, the average rent price went up 14.6% year-over-year in Calgary. This is after a 22% year-over-year increase in April.

The average two-bedroom rental in Calgary went up marginally to $2,019 which is just a 0.4% increase from last month but is up 14.5% from last year.

It is a similar story when looking at one-bedroom units. The average price for one of those is $1,632 which is a 13.5% increase year-over-year but it’s just up 1.6% from last month.

Calgary renters may not want to hear it, but it’s a lot worse elsewhere. Calgary’s average rent price is the highest of any place outside of BC and Ontario, but it’s still 16th nationally.

Vancouver still sits at the top with an average price of $3,137. Its neighbour, Burnaby, saw a 19% jump to move into second, putting Toronto in third at $2,808.

The national rent price went up 6.6% which marked the slowest year-over-year increase since December 2021.

Provincially, rent went up 13.4% in Alberta which was the biggest gain of any province in the country. But, at $1,521 our price is still 22% below the national average.

Rent in Ontario is 58% higher than in Alberta and BC’s is 62% higher.

Elsewhere in the province, Edmonton saw a 13% jump, but it lost its place as the second most expensive city in the province. Red Deer leapfrogged the provincial capital with an incredible 25% jump from 2022 numbers.