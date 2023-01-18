Rent in Calgary has gone up 30% from this time last year

The price of buying a house in the city has received a lot of attention, but the price to rent in Calgary has really increased.

According to the latest report from Zumper, the price of a one-bedroom rental in Calgary is $1,550, which is up 33.6% from this time last year. It is also a 3.3% increase month-over-month.

For two bedrooms, it is a 31.7% increase, with the price now at $1,830. That is a month-over-month increase of 5.8%.

And while those numbers seem troubling, it moves Calgary up exactly one spot in the rankings nationally. Calgary moved up one spot from 15 to 14 in the country for the price of rent.

To the surprise of no one, Vancouver is still the most expensive city in Canada, with one-bedroom rent moving up 0.4% to $2,480, while two bedrooms remained the same at $3,500. Toronto came in second place with a one-bedroom sitting at $2,300.

Overall nine of the top 10 most expensive spots are in either BC or Ontario.

Up north, Edmonton moved up one spot to become the 21st most expensive city and had the largest monthly rent price growth rate, climbing 5% to $1,050.

The cost for a two-bedroom unit in Edmonton rose by less than 1% month-over-month, sitting at $1,300.