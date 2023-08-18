Signed Darth Vader helmet among rare items stolen from Calgary business

Calgary Police are asking for the public’s help to find multiple rare items stolen from a Calgary business earlier this year, including unique movie, television, and sports memorabilia.

The highest-value item is a Darth Vader helmet signed by the original Star Wars cast.

Among the other stolen items are a signed Star Trek jersey, a signed Calgary Flames jersey, and various other collectables and memorabilia, collectively valued at approximately $51,000.

The break-in happened around 5:15 am on March 25 at Zero Latency on Tilt, a virtual-reality business.

Police say two men smashed the glass door to get in.

One of the suspects is described as wearing a black hooded sweater with white stripes along the arms with the hood pulled up, a black toque, a grey balaclava, a black backpack, black gloves, black sweatpants with the words believed to say “Champion” in red going down the left leg, and black and white running shoes.

The second suspect is described as wearing a black and grey baseball hat with the words “On Tilt,” a black balaclava, a black hooded zipper sweater with grey sleeves and a grey hood, black pants, shoes and gloves.

Both suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Aveo.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.