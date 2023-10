A Calgary police officer was shot during a violent altercation in Falconridge early this afternoon.

At around 1 pm, police officers were executing a search warrant in the 5700 block of Falsbridge Drive NE, which led to gunfire being exchanged between officers and the suspects.

The officer was transported to hospital in stable condition. One suspect was declared deceased while another was taken into custody.

The Alberta Serious Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating.