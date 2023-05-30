10 picture-perfect parks for a picnic in Calgary (PHOTOS)

Summer is in full force, and while we’re all itching to hang out with friends and go do all of the things, our bank accounts are saying otherwise.

Picnics are possibly the best way to get a group of friends, near and far, together (and basically for free).

Check out the perfect picnic parks around Calgary for a great evening in the sun!

Whether it’s a quick weekday lunch or a relaxing Saturday afternoon, Olympic Plaza offers a great picnic venue. The tiered lawn allows for tons of picnic space where you can set up a blanket, or grab a bistro table and enjoy the sights and sounds of downtown Calgary.

Though it’s more famously known for its historical village, Heritage Park has ample room and picnic tables to turn any average day into an amazing one. Both grassy areas and picnic tables are available for use.

Another park more famously known for its rides and amusement park nature, Calaway Park also offers a great venue to take a break from the rides and enjoy a peaceful lunch slightly away from the amusement park itself.

Stanley Park offers its guests a little more than just a regular picnic destination. You can find everything from tennis courts and sports fields to playgrounds and both indoor and outdoor pools for all to enjoy.

This park offers its visitors some stunning walks and trails that overlook the Calgary Canoe and Calgary Rowing Club. You can rent picnic sites with fire pits and barbecues that can fit the whole (extended) family. Picnic sites in North Glenmore Park are easy to identify with a series of bird-related names like Snowy Owl Picnic Site, Chickadee Picnic Site, and Golden Eagle Picnic Site.

Nestled along the Bow River, Bowness Park offers a wide variety of picnic spots. For a more secluded and romantic spot, walk down the shallow lagoon away from the main picnic area. You can also find walking paths, a wading pool, playgrounds, and dedicated picnic and barbeque areas — you can even rent a paddle boat for the afternoon!

Edworthy Park is a Calgary favourite, boasting some incredible trails. It’s a bit away from the city but remains one of the best day trips for picnickers. The park has nine dedicated picnic areas and five gazebos that operate on a first-come-first-served basis.

Calling all sports fans — Shouldice Park is the picnic place for you! With ample baseball diamonds, soccer fields, and tennis courts, this park will keep you entertained for hours on end. The Shouldice Aquatic Arena and batting cages are also within walking distance of the park.

Riley Park is located within walking distance of Kensington and boasts a cricket pitch, playground, and free wading pool. A beautiful flower and rock garden is also located on the north side of the park, giving you the perfect location for a post-lunch stroll.

Prairie Winds Park hosts multiple festivals year-round, which makes picnicking here a dream. The park offers basketball courts, a cricket pitch, fitness stations, soccer fields, tennis courts, and a play area that includes a zip line, running bowl, and concrete wave.