More than 20 Calgary communities will have photo radar in July

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.

To meet community needs, mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

For July photo radar will be focusing on these 25 communities:

Albert Park/Radisson Heights

Beltline

Braeside

Brentwood

Bridlewood

Cityscape

Coventry Hills

Glengarry/Killarney

Hidden Valley

Huntington Hills

Mayland Heights

McKenzie Lake

McKenzie Towne

Midnapore, Parkland

Renfrew

Sandstone

Shaganappi

Shawnessy

Spruce Cliff

Sunalta

Sunridge Industrial

Taradale

Thorncliffe

Vista Heights

Wildwood

Along with the photo radar, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.