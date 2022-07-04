More than 20 Calgary communities will have photo radar in July

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.
To meet community needs, mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.
- You might also like:
- Six police officers shot, two suspects killed in shootout at BC bank
- Twin brothers identified as suspects in deadly BC bank robbery
- Missing Edmonton teen Lila Smith found safe in Oregon
For July photo radar will be focusing on these 25 communities:
- Albert Park/Radisson Heights
- Beltline
- Braeside
- Brentwood
- Bridlewood
- Cityscape
- Coventry Hills
- Glengarry/Killarney
- Hidden Valley
- Huntington Hills
- Mayland Heights
- McKenzie Lake
- McKenzie Towne
- Midnapore, Parkland
- Renfrew
- Sandstone
- Shaganappi
- Shawnessy
- Spruce Cliff
- Sunalta
- Sunridge Industrial
- Taradale
- Thorncliffe
- Vista Heights
- Wildwood
Along with the photo radar, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.