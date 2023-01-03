Over 20 Calgary communities will have photo radar in January

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.

To meet community needs, mobile photo radars will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

For January, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 25 Calgary communities:

Abbeydale

Arbour Lake

Braeside

Cedarbrae

Cityscape

Copperfield

Coventry Hills

Evergreen

Glendale/Killarney/Glengarry

Greenwood/Greenbriar

Hidden Valley

Huntington Hills

Manchester

Mayland Heights

McKenzie Towne

Mission

New Brighton

North Haven

Panorama

Renfrew

Rosscarrock/Westgate

Saddle Ridge

South Calgary

Thorncliffe

Tuscany

Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.