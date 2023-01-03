NewsCrime

Over 20 Calgary communities will have photo radar in January

Peter Klein
Jan 3 2023, 4:54 pm
Scorsby/Shutterstock

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.

To meet community needs, mobile photo radars will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

For January, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 25 Calgary communities:

  • Abbeydale
  • Arbour Lake
  • Braeside
  • Cedarbrae
  • Cityscape
  • Copperfield
  • Coventry Hills
  • Evergreen
  • Glendale/Killarney/Glengarry
  • Greenwood/Greenbriar
  • Hidden Valley
  • Huntington Hills
  • Manchester
  • Mayland Heights
  • McKenzie Towne
  • Mission
  • New Brighton
  • North Haven
  • Panorama
  • Renfrew
  • Rosscarrock/Westgate
  • Saddle Ridge
  • South Calgary
  • Thorncliffe
  • Tuscany

Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.

