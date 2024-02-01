16 Calgary neighbourhoods will be the focus of photo radar in February

Calgary police are stepping up efforts to snap speeders in 16 communities across Calgary’s four quadrants in February.

As well as that, police said mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, and Sarcee Trail.

The move is in response to community needs and is identified through statistical analysis, collisions, and citizen concerns.

The following communities will be the focus for February:

Abbeydale

Braeside

Cityscape

Evergreen

Glendale

Glengarry

Hidden Valley

Huntington Hills

Killarney

New Brighton

North Haven

Panorama

Renfrew

Rosscarrock

Westgate

West Hillhurst

In addition to photo radar, 56 Intersection Safety Cameras (ISC) are placed throughout the city. They snap cars going into the intersections during all phases, including running red lights.

The speed on green initiative uses up to 55 of these ISC locations to capture vehicles that speed through green and yellow lights.

“Speeding fines reflect how fast you are travelling over the limit,” Calgary police said.

It added that speeding above 50 km/hr over the speed limit can result in an appearance before a judge.