Here's how the City of Calgary plans to honour Orange Shirt Day

The City of Calgary has announced its plans to honour Orange Shirt Day on Friday for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

There will be a public ceremony at Fort Calgary on Friday at 10 am.

Harold Horsefall is the Issues Strategist with the Indigenous Relations Office in Calgary. He says the ceremony is an important event.

“This is the third year the City of Calgary has recognized Orange Shirt Day and is an important step on the path to reconciliation. This ceremony is an opportunity for the truth to be shared, listened to, and learned from.”

The ceremony will begin with the Calgary Fire Department raising an orange banner at 10 am and opening remarks. Then a moment of silence at approximately 10:20 am to remember the thousands of children who were forced into residential schools and died at those schools.

Morning events include inter-tribal dances, Metis jigging demonstration, fiddlers, a hoop-dance exhibition, messages from Elders, Mayor Jyoti Gondek, and more. The event will conclude with a free burger lunch for attendees. Everyone attending is strongly encouraged to wear orange.

The City will be livestreaming the event on calgary.ca/live beginning at 10 am on Friday.

This is just one of many displays and events in the city honouring Orange Shirt Day, which started in 2013 to bring attention to the horrors of the residential schools, the thousands who died, and those who survived.

Along with wearing an Orange shirt, the City of Calgary suggests people follow these calls to action to help the reconciliation process.

National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is not recognized in Alberta as a statutory holiday, with the government leaving it up to employers to implement it.