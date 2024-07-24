Calgary or Edmonton? The debate over which is better furiously reignites
The debate over which Albertan city is superior — which has been raging since the province’s birth — has once again been reignited after a Calgarian visiting Edmonton posted their complaints about the city on Reddit.
The post, which was first uploaded to r/Calgary three days ago, was titled, “Visited Edmonton recently; Calgary is a much nicer city overall.”
Visited Edmonton recently, Calgary is a much nicer city overall.
This quickly turned into a debate, with hundreds of commenters chiming in to give their thoughts and opinions about Edmonton. While some took the opportunity to poke fun at Alberta’s capital city, many others tried to offer some perspective, including former Edmontonians:
Edmontonians, quickly noticing that their southern neighbours were talking about them, shared the post to r/Edmonton titled “Calgarian visits Edmonton and concludes that it is poorer overall.”
And here’s what Edmontonians thought about the complaints. Hundreds chimed in, with many using the opportunity to poke fun back at Calgarians:
Lastly, one commenter pointed out that, in the grand scheme of things, both cities are actually pretty similar.
What do you think? Is there any merit to the debate on which is superior? Or do Calgary and Edmonton each have their strengths and weaknesses?
