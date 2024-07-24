The debate over which Albertan city is superior — which has been raging since the province’s birth — has once again been reignited after a Calgarian visiting Edmonton posted their complaints about the city on Reddit.

The post, which was first uploaded to r/Calgary three days ago, was titled, “Visited Edmonton recently; Calgary is a much nicer city overall.”

“It’s nice in Edmonton near the government buildings and the river, but the rest of the city isn’t kept up anywhere near as nicely as Calgary. Outside of Anthony Henday, the roads were quite congested with very weird turns,” the poster wrote.

This quickly turned into a debate, with hundreds of commenters chiming in to give their thoughts and opinions about Edmonton. While some took the opportunity to poke fun at Alberta’s capital city, many others tried to offer some perspective, including former Edmontonians: