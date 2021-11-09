Here's which city services are open and closed on Remembrance Day in Calgary

This Thursday is Remembrance Day, held in Canada to honour those who lost their lives protecting our country. The day occurs annually on November 11, and a moment of silence is observed at 11 am to remember those who fought for our freedom.

The City of Calgary will be making some minor accommodations to its services to reflect the statutory holiday.

Some city services will be closed on November 11, while others may have adjusted hours.

To ensure you’re not caught off guard as you observe the day, check out our list of what’s open and closed in Calgary this Remembrance Day.

City of Calgary recreation and administrative facilities

City landfills

Landfills across Calgary will have the following hours on Remembrance Day.

Transit

All veterans and their accompanying family members will be able to ride transit for free on Remembrance Day, Thursday, November 11. Veterans wearing uniforms or bearing veteran identification cards are eligible.

Calgary Transit will be providing a Saturday level of service on November 11. Schedules for CTrains and buses will vary by route.

Parking

Payment will not be required for on-street ParkPlus zones on November 11. Holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots on Remembrance Day, and regular rates will be back in effect on Friday, November 12.

The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed on November 11.

Flags lowered to half-mast

To honour the memory of those who have served and show appreciation for those who continue to serve our country, flags at all Government of Canada, Government of Alberta, and City of Calgary facilities will be lowered to half-mast from sunrise to sundown on Remembrance Day.

The Field of Crosses Remembrance Day ceremony will be livestreamed by Global Calgary beginning at 10:30 am on November 11. The park will open to the public at 2 pm.

The Hangar Flight Museum will be livestreaming its Remembrance Day service on CTV beginning at 10:30 am. The museum will be open to visitors from 1 to 5 pm on November 11, with admission by donation.

Join the Military Museums for their Remembrance Day service, with an Act of Remembrance and moment of silence beginning at 11 am. After the ceremony, the public is welcome to lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument, and beginning at noon, the Museums will be open to visitors with admission by donation.