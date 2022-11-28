NewsTravel Deals

Fly roundtrip from Calgary to New York for just $309

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
Nov 28 2022, 5:10 pm
Fly roundtrip from Calgary to New York for just $309
TTstudio/Shutterstock

Now is the best time to head from Calgary to a place that is on many people’s travel bucket lists, New York City, for under $350.

The flights are non-stop both to and from JFK airport in New York.

New York Broadway

Andrey Bayda/Shutterstock

The deal is on for flights in late April, May and June with dates in July, August, September and October becoming available as well.

Check out Time Square, a Broadway musical, Central Park or any of a number of other amazing things to do in the city that never sleeps.

How to find and book this deal

1. Start with the following Google Flights search:

Google Flights: Calgary to New York City

– Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.

– Adjust the trip length at the bottom.

– Look for the dates that are $337 roundtrip.

2. Go to FlightHub or Skyscanner or Kayak

– Try the same dates you found on Google Flights.

