Fly roundtrip from Calgary to New York for just $309

Now is the best time to head from Calgary to a place that is on many people’s travel bucket lists, New York City, for under $350.

The flights are non-stop both to and from JFK airport in New York.

The deal is on for flights in late April, May and June with dates in July, August, September and October becoming available as well.

Check out Time Square, a Broadway musical, Central Park or any of a number of other amazing things to do in the city that never sleeps.

How to find and book this deal

1. Start with the following Google Flights search:

Google Flights: Calgary to New York City

– Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.

– Adjust the trip length at the bottom.

– Look for the dates that are $337 roundtrip.

2. Go to FlightHub or Skyscanner or Kayak

– Try the same dates you found on Google Flights.