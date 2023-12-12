8 Calgary businesses to shop when you’re scratching your head for ideas

If December snuck up on you, you’re not alone. The holidays are fast approaching, but if you haven’t quite made it through your gift list, there’s no need to panic.

Calgary is currently home to over 6,200 local businesses across 15 Business Improvement Areas which means you’re just a few steps away from the perfect gift. Better yet, when you support local this season and share your finds using #SupportLocalYYC you could be entered to win parking credits through Calgary Parking.

To help you support local and cross names off your list, here are eight awesome Calgary businesses to check out this season.

For the mother figure

Whether it’s your mom, stepmom, mother-in-law, or another woman you respect and admire, you want to show her how much she means to you.

Brittania Kitchen & Home sells a variety of home items from well-known manufacturers to pieces from smaller Canadian companies and artists. For Mom, you can never go wrong with Le Creuset cast iron cookware — bonus points if you choose a colour that matches her kitchen decor. You can also check out some smaller gift items from the Brittania Kitchen & Home holiday collection.

If she’s more into fashion and comfort, then there’s no shortage of ideas at Adorn Boutique. This family-owned shop in Inglewood boasts a beautiful collection of feminine apparel and jewelry. We love the Alberta Rose Locket and Era Tote, but there’s an entire collection of ideas across all price ranges for the mom in your life.

For the father figure

It can be intimidating picking out a gift for your dad or father figure, but at the end of the day, the important men in your life just want to know that you care.

If he’s a rugged outdoorsman or boasts a beard to be revered, you’ll want to make sure you check out Kent Of Inglewood. This distinctly Canadian brand sells classic and modern shave kits, as well as high-quality axes and camping knives. It may seem peculiar to get someone a blade as a present, but hey, that’s Dad for ‘ya!

For the harder-to-buy-for man, 5 Vines has four locations throughout Calgary that feature a variety of local beers and spirits. Whatever his drink of choice is, 5 Vines likely has you covered. You can even kick things up a notch by signing him up for the International Whisky Guild, a subscription that delivers a bottle of whiskey every two months.

For your significant other

Whether it’s a new relationship or your love has been blossoming for years, it’s hard not to feel the pressure when shopping for your significant other. But if you put thought and consideration into their gift, they’re sure to love it as much as they love you.

Jewelry is a no-fail gift idea when it comes to partners, and Joydrop has a wide range of options from local and international designers to accommodate all tastes and budgets. You can never go wrong with a pair of gold hoops or a meaningful bracelet, and for a more unisex option, we love the Pyrrha necklace collection.

Adesso Man is another store with multiple locations in the city that carries masculine fashion and lifestyle products. Check out their line of gorgeous rings, quirky cufflinks, handsome apparel, and more!

For the person you don’t actually know very well

Maybe you drew your cousin’s name in the family Secret Santa, or perhaps you’re looking for something cool for your company’s white elephant gift exchange. Even when you’re buying for someone you don’t know very well, you can still get them a cool and memorable gift.

If they have a sweet tooth, check out Gummi Boutique in Kensington. This premier candy destination has an extensive collection of candies, novelty sodas, imported treats, and more. Freeze-dried candies are a fun and unique stocking stuffer, and candies from various decades offer a fun dose of nostalgia.

For a gift that will last a little longer, The Sunday Shop has an assortment of plants and accessories for green thumbs of all shades, as well as locally made candles, puzzles, and nifty home decor.

So, what are you waiting for? Find a Calgary BIA near you to finish up your holiday shopping while supporting local businesses in the city this season.