$3.8 million home for sale in Calgary is featured in an upcoming movie (PHOTOS)

A $3.8 million home in Calgary that has been featured in movies and commercials has hit the open market and it is stunning!

From its recent theatrical debut in the upcoming movie Romi to a feature in an Audi Commercial, this A-List home is bringing a Hollywood feel to Calgary.

The exterior is enough to stop you in your tracks. Speaking of tracks, there will be no need to shovel the walkway! The concrete stairs & walkways have built-in snow melt censors so you can focus on the glamour, not the shovelling.

Inside you’ll be blown away by the impressive 5,500 square feet of fully developed living space. The main living space is an entertainer’s fantasy, showcasing the top chef’s custom-designed European Scavolini kitchen, a waterfall quartz countertop, an induction cooktop, cabinet panel overlays, wine, and beverage cooling drawers, and a Miele b/i coffee machine.

The conversation piece of the open-concept living area will most likely be the handcrafted, floor-to-ceiling tile fireplace imported from Italy.

From there, you’ll follow the glass railing staircase to the second floor, where three out of the five bedrooms are located. Each bedroom is like a luxury hotel suite with individual walk-in closets and modern ensuites with European toilets & sinks.

Spa-style luxury awaits one floor up with the home’s expansive owners retreat. This upper floor creates an escape from the hustle. A magazine-quality ensuite with a sprawling couples sink and countertop, glorious soaker tub, and oversized digitally controlled rain/steam shower. The main retreat is complimented by its custom walk-in closet, heated flooring, and towering windows.

Arriving on the lower level there is a fully functioning gym, a stylish home-based office, and a spacious family room.

So, if you have $3.8 million to spare and are looking to live your best Hollywood life, you can check out the listing here.