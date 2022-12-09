City of Calgary hiring for lots of jobs, many over $100K

If you are looking for a new job or a career change, now might be the time. The City of Calgary is hiring for several jobs with great pay.

The careers page on the City of Calgary website has several jobs for anyone looking for full- or part-time work.

Here are a few of the highlights.

Annual Salary: $89,632 to $137,281

What: The Safety division of the City of Calgary Green Line Light Rail Transit Project has the responsibility, accountability and authority to ensure compliance with the City of Calgary Occupational Health & Safety Management System for the protection of workers on this project. The Safety Lead will review and audit health and safety plans, enforce City safety policies and maintain the City Safety Management System for Green Line.

What: Reporting to the Manager of Collection Services, as the Leader, Operational Coordination, you will be responsible for the leadership and financial management for the advancement of operational performance to meet directives for effective and efficient delivery of Collection Services in the areas of workforce management, operational vehicles & equipment (V&E), and technology.

As a core member of the Waste and Recycling Services (WRS) Leadership team, you will provide supervision to a team of operational support staff and will be responsible for the leadership of workforce management for all Collection Services staff. You will support staff to build and maintain engagement, promote skill development, and elevate team performance.

Annual Salary: $86,967 to $131,311

What: As a Traffic Design Engineer, you will be responsible for the design of infrastructure to support the safe movement of all users of the transportation network, including the preparation of detailed roadway geometric plans. You will also be responsible for operational projects in the areas of roadway geometric design, signal construction projects, operational improvements, cycling infrastructure, and traffic safety improvements.

In this position, you will collaborate with internal and external resources and stakeholders, as well as review various types of designs with a requirement to be detail-oriented and familiar with traffic operations, especially in the areas of geometric design for urban features such as intersection geometry at signalized intersections, curb extensions, median islands, signage and road marking and other traffic calming features.

Annual Salary: $133,500 to $203,000

What: Reporting to the City Solicitor and General Counsel/GM, the Director of Corporate Security is an integral member of the Law, Legislative Services and Security Department and The City’s Senior Management Team.

The Director will lead a team of security professionals responsible for proactively monitoring and addressing security risks, completing prompt, detailed, and comprehensive investigations, and undertaking pre-emptive mitigation efforts to protect Calgarians and City of Calgary employees, information, and assets.

The Director will be an inclusive leader promoting equity, diversity, and inclusion within a safe workplace and will ensure alignment with internal teams and external organizations through a collaborative approach.

Annual Salary: $89,632 to 137,281

What: As the Corporate Finance Leader (Systems), you will provide leadership and direction for accounting and financial functions for various business units. Primary duties include business and strategic planning; providing leadership, financial expertise, and advice to help Finance in achieving its goals using Peoplesoft, Business Objects, and other tools; providing financial analysis and support; working closely with the IT System Support division to understand upgrade changes and/or implement new functionality that supports Finance; participate in business unit committees and projects; participate in key roles, collaborating with the business units by providing system advice on various working committees and projects; ensure internal controls/management audits; develop and ensure proper internal controls, accounting policies and processes are in place in the systems and adhered to or auditable; support and integrate industry, corporate, portfolio, and business unit policy changes and processes; ensure integrity and consistency of financial information and adherence to Citywide policies and procedures.