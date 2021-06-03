Calgary remains under heat warning as temperatures expected to reach 32ºC

It’s going to be another hot day out there, Calgary.

High temperatures are expected to last into Friday, and Environment Canada has renewed the official heat warning for the Calgary area.

The warning was initially issued on Tuesday, and was renewed in the early hours of Wednesday morning. As of 4:35 am on Thursday, the warning was once again renewed, with the government agency stating that “temperatures reaching or exceeding 29ºC combined with overnight lows near or above 14ºC are expected to continue until Friday.”

It’s 24ºC and partly cloudy in the city right now. According to The Weather Network, Calgary temperatures could reach 32ºC by Thursday afternoon, so it’s likely we’ll be seeing that heat warning remain in effect.

There’s a risk of a thunderstorm on Thursday evening, and temperatures may drop to 14ºC overnight with some showers. Friday will be slightly cooler, with a high of 27ºC and mainly sunny skies in the forecast.

Environment Canada advises those living in or visiting the region to take the following precautions to stay safe in the extremely hot weather.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces where possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or animal inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time

Additionally, people should monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Heat warnings are also currently in effect across much of southern and central Alberta. Warnings are in place for the regions of Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake, Lac La Biche, Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Cypress Hills Provincial Park, Foremost, Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey, Pigeon Lake, Drumheller, Three Hills, Fort McMurray, Fort MacKay, Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater, Smoky Lake, Hanna, Coronation, Oyen, Kananaskis, Canmore, Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, Tofield, Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Lloydminster, Wainwright, Vermilion, Provost, Medicine Hat, Bow Island, Suffield, Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler, Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe, and Evansburg.

Once a weather alert has been issued, Environment Canada asks locals and visitors to the warned regions to continually monitor for weather updates.