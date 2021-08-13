Environment Canada issues heat warning for Calgary

Pull out your sunscreen and stay hydrated, YYC. A heat warning is currently in effect for Calgary, and it looks like it’s set to remain in place for the whole weekend.

At 4:17 am on Friday, Environment Canada renewed a heat warning, which was initially issued on Thursday afternoon, stating that the warm temperatures will continue through the weekend before cooler weather moves into the province on Monday.

According to the government agency, portions of northwestern, central, and southern Alberta will see daytime highs near 30ºC degrees starting today.

“A hot weekend is on the way for most of Alberta,” reads Environment Canada’s website, and the agency advises taking the following precautions.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces when possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

Additionally, people should monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” reads Environment Canada’s website.

Once a weather alert has been issued, Environment Canada asks locals and visitors to the warned regions to continually monitor for weather updates.

It’s 20ºC and sunny in the city right now and, according to The Weather Network, Calgary is expected to have more sunshine throughout the day and a high of 30ºC by 6 pm.

The trend is expected to continue on Saturday, with a high of 33ºC and more sunshine, and Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, reaching 34ºC with another day of sunny skies.

Moving into next week, things cool off dramatically. Monday will see a high of 20ºC and a mix of sun and cloud, and temperatures drop to a chilly 8ºC overnight with a 60% chance of showers. Tuesday is forecast to be 16ºC, with another chance of showers in the forecast.

Enjoy the hot weather while it lasts, Calgary, because it looks like it’ll be gone soon enough!