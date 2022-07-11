You can fly roundtrip to Hawaii from Calgary for just $457 right now

Ready to cash in on that trip of a lifetime to Hawaii AND save a bunch of money at the same time?

Right now there are flights from Calgary to the Island of Hawaii, for $457 return. Usually, the cost of jetting there is $363 more.

You can check out the Kilauea Volcano, Waipi’o Valley, Akaka Falls State Park, Mauna Kea Summit, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and so many stunning beaches.

Other flights during the same time frame as the $457 roundtrip option are much higher, with an Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines flight with two stops going for nearly $1,100 and an Alaska Airlines flight going for nearly $800.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Calgary (YYC) to the Island of Hawaii (KOA). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be at the end of August/early September.

The lowest price we found was $457 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing August 29, returning September 7

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be on offer.