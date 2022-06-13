A Calgary golf course has been named one of the best in Canada

Calgary has a stunning skyline, the Stampede and now one of its golf courses has been crowned one of the best in Canada. We love to see it!

Golf Digest has released its 2022 Best Courses in Canada, and the Calgary Golf & Country Club landed at #27.

The Calgary course was established way back in 1897.

The 30-spot ranking was determined by Golf Digest’s 100 Greatest panellists, which consists of about 1,900 well-travelled amateur golfers across the United States and Canada—across 10 years’ worth of data.

Golf Digest’s panellists score courses on the following criteria: Shot Options, Challenge, Layout Variety, Distinctiveness, Aesthetics, Conditioning and Character.

Other golf courses in Alberta to make the cut include the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course which nabbed the #5 position and the Banff Spring Golf Course at #11.

The top golf course in the country went to Cabott Cliffs located in Inverness, Nova Scotia.