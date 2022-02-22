The big thaw: Calgary forecast to see 27º temperature increase by end of week

After some snow and chilly winter weather over the Family Day long weekend and into the beginning of this week, Calgary is forecast to see sunshine and a big jump in temperature by Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, the city could experience a 27ºC increase in temperature highs between Tuesday and Sunday this week.

At the time of writing, it’s -21ºC, feeling more like -26ºC with the windchill, and hazy in areas of Calgary. The city is expected to reach a high of -20ºC on Tuesday, with sunshine.

The weather remains cold overnight, with a high of -26ºC, before Wednesday dawns a little warmer. A high of -11ºC and mainly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday, with -12ºC and periods of snow predicted overnight.

Temperatures warm up even more on Thursday with a high of -5ºC and sunshine in the forecast.

Temperatures rise further on Friday, with a high of 0ºC and more sunshine predicted.

Saturday’s high will finally break the 0ºC mark, with 2ºC in the forecast along with sunny skies. Sunday sees a high of 7ºC – which is a 27ºC increase from Tuesday’s high of -20ºC.

It looks like the weather will remain nice into next week as well, with a high of 9ºC and a mix of sun and cloud in the forecast for Calgary on Monday.

Calgary has been blessed with some nice weather following an extended cold snap over the holidays, and, after a brief blip early this week, the forecast shows that we’ll be returning to that – at least for now.

The Weather Network’s outlook for February showed that Alberta would warm up, cool down, and then warm up again over the course of the month, and it’s certainly done that – who knows what next month has in store!

Enjoy the spring-like weather this weekend, and then get ready for whatever March throws at us.